Our lead interview this week is with music sensation Brandy Clark. If you’s like to hear Clark’s actual voice, though, today’s the perfect opportunity. Del Shores and Emerson Collins — they of Sordid Wedding and all things queer and Texas — host The Del and Emerson Show online, and today’s guest is Clark herself. The music-themed episode streams live on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. central … or you can see it any time on the archive.

— Arnold Wayne Jones