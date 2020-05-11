Two Covid-19 deaths were reported today bringing the total number to 145 people who have lost their lives in Dallas County as a result of the coronavirus.

Also reported were 253 additional cases, a tie for most cases reported in Dallas County. That number, however, has remained steady over the past week. Total cases reported in the county are 6,123.

Part of the increased number of cases reported is because more tests have been administered with the opening of additional testing sites last week.

One encouraging number is the percent of tests that have returned positive is down. The week ending April 4, 13.5 percent of tests given were positive. For the next three weeks, between 11.1 and 11.3 percent of tests were positive. On May 2, that number dropped to 9.4 percent of tests were positive. So although additional testing is revealing higher numbers of positive cases, a lower percent of tests are returning positive.

Cases of Covid-19 are spread pretty evenly throughout the county.

The city of Dallas accounts for a little more than half of the county’s population and about half of the county’s cases. Irving and Garland each have about 10 percent of the Dallas County’s population. Irving has about 11 percent and Garland has about 9 percent of the county’s cases.

The fewest cases are in Wilmer, Hutchins, Sunnyvale and Wylie and the county’s northern, eastern and southern borders and in Cockrell Hill, a city surrounded by Oak Cliff.

Of people who’ve been hospitalized in Dallas County, 13 are nurses, 5 are doctors and 29 are other healthcare professionals.

Among 44 transportation and logistics workers, 10 airline/airport workers have been hospitalized, 7 parcel or postal delivery people, 7 bus drivers, cab or ride share workers and 20 others including mechanics, truck drivers, freight and railroad personnel.

Thirteen grocery and 15 restaurant employees have been hospitalized. In construction, 15 people have been hospitalized.

— David Taffet