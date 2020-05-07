Human Rights Campaign endorsed Vice President Joe Biden for president on the eighth anniversary of Biden’s coming out if favor of marriage equality. When Biden spoke on Meet the Press in 2012 endorsing marriage equality, President Barack Obama followed suit within days.

“His dedication to advancing LGBTQ equality, even when it was unpopular to do so, has pushed our country and our movement forward,” said HRC president Alphonso David about Biden. “As president we know that is the same dedication he will bring to push us ever closer to full equality. Mr Vice President, we are proud to support you in this race.”

David had a conversation with Biden. In it, Biden promises passing employment non-discrimination would be a priority in his administration.

— David Taffet