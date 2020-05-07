Three people broke into Pour House Dallas, better known as PhD, overnight. Video cams caught them in the act.

From his statement, owner Eric Tschetter indicated this is not the first time. They stole some liquor, but there was no cash in the register.

In his statement to the three who broke in, he said, “I hope you enjoy the bottles of Crown Apple and Don Julio Anejo. I really wish I could see the look on your faces when you get that cash drawer open and discover NO F-ing cash.”

PhD is on Davis Avenue in Wynnetka Heights in Oak Cliff.

If you saw anything, call 911 and refer to police report 081568-2020.

If you’d like to order some great take-out, the menu is available on PhD’s website. Call 214-942-0288 to place your order.

— David Taffet