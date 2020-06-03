With so much else going on, it may not feel like it, but June is still Pride Month.

Nicholas Gonzalez, one of our advertising guys, took a box of old pictures of Prides in the early 1990s and turned some of those pics into a video. You’ll see the old Oak Lawn Library that sat in the middle of what is now Kroger’s parking lot on Cedar Springs. Crossroads Market stood where Hunky’s is now, TapeLenders was further down the street and Union Jack was a major clothing store that, at one time, sold more 501s than any other store in the country. JR.’s was a quarter the size it is now and S4 was just S2 then.

Oh, and why the black and white? Dallas Voice was printed in all black and white so we had to send black and white photos to the printer.

Enjoy and in addition to the seriousness of the protests and pandemic, take a few minutes to enjoy some Pride.

— David Taffet