Equality Florida is hosting a virtual town hall tonight (Wednesday, June 3) at 5 p.m. CST “to discuss the intersections of systemic racism and injustice against the LGBTQ community and call on supporters of LGBTQ civil rights to take action.”

Panelists will include Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, civil rights attorney Michele Rayner, National Center for Lesbian Rights Executive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon and Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith.

There will be an ASL interpreter.

RSVP here to join the conversation.

— Tammye Nash