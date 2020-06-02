Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax extended curfew area in Dallas has been extended to include West Village and Trinity Groves.

In Oak Lawn, the curfew area runs from Oak Lawn Avenue toward downtown.

Overall, the curfew is in effect from Oak Lawn Avenue to the northwest, Lemmon Avenue to the northeast, Cole Avenue to the northwest, Haskell Avenue to the northeast, McKinney Avenue to the southeast, Noble Avenue to the east, Blackburn Avenue to the northeast, Haskell A venue to the northeast, Main Street to the southeast, Canton Street to the south, Hall Street to the southeast, Malcolm X Boulevard to the northeast, Hickory Street to the southeast, Cesar Chavez Boulevard to the northeast, Corinth Street to the southwest, Riverfront Boulevard to the west, Interstate Highway 30 to the south, the east Trinity River levee to the west, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge to the south, Singleton Boulevard to the south, Gulden Lane to the east, Broadway A venue to the south, Herbert Street to the west, Canada Drive to the southwest, and across the Trinity River to the northwest to align with Oak Lawn Avenue.”

The press release said these areas include downtown, Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, Uptown, Victory Park, West Village and Trinity Groves neighborhoods,

People traveling to and from work, seeking medical attention or those engaging in exempt activities may travel through a curfew area. Have identification. Even with identification, reporters — clearly an exempt category — were detained last night.

Broadnax said in his emailed press release, “The Dallas Police Department will protect peaceful protesters, residents, and business owners, patrons, and employees; manage traffic; and vigilantly remove or control bricks or anything which may be used to harm people, vandalize or destroy property, or aid in other criminal mischief.”

The curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— David Taffet