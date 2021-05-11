Coalition for Aging LGBT holds a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Interfaith Peace Chapel at Cathedral of Hope on May 15 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

While aimed at CFA’s target aging LGBTQ population, anyone who would like to get a vaccine can make an appointment. The vaccine is free and was approved this week for anyone 12 and older. Register at cfa.lgbt/covid19resources. The vaccine is provided by and administered by Perrone Pharmacy.

Cathedral of Hope is at 5910 Cedar Springs Road. The appointment includes a 15-minute observation period. The second shot will be scheduled on-site after receiving the first dose.

— David Taffet