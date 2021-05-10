Take the Community Marketing & Insights survey and let them know you saw it in Dallas Voice. (Where you saw it is the last question on the final page of the survey).

CMI is the world’s leading LGBTQ-owned and operated LGBTQ market research firm and has been taking the pulse of the community for more than 25 years. Results are used by major corporations and local businesses, non-profits and government to help reach the LGBTQ community. The Dallas Voice advertising department uses the results to help local business connect with our readers.

This year’s survey has a concentration of questions on healthcare. The questions range from how you choose a healthcare provider to whether you are insured and are worried about maintaining your insurance to how pharmaceutical companies can do a better job reaching the LGBTQ community.

For a section on banking, CMI is obsessed with Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citi.

And a random question on pot use still has me scratching my head. Three choices I get: Yes, No and Prefer not to answer. But that fourth answer — Not sure — really has me wondering. If you answer “not sure” are you really saying, “Yeah and it was really, really good pot.”

To take the survey, click here.

— David Taffet