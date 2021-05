Sue Ellen’s, the oldest lesbian bar in the U.S. will reopen on June 4. The bar has been closed throughout the pandemic.

Sue Ellen’s has been doing karaoke at the Rose Room on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. No word yet on whether that is moving back or when weekend bands will begin performing there again. As the day approaches, we’ll keep you up on what’s planned for the opening.

We’re just excited Sue Ellen’s is reopening.

— David Taffet