Crista Thyvelikakath, Vice President of The Period Project at UT Dallas, wrote that Oct. 7 is National Period Day and they’re planning a rally on campus from 11 a.m.-noon asking for access to free menstrual products. The rally for free menstrual products in campus restrooms will take place at The Plinth in front of the campus Student Union.

“We believe that all students, faculty, and staff should have access to free menstrual products in campus restrooms, so our advocacy team is writing a letter to UTD Administration,” she wrote.

The lack of access to menstrual products is a serious problem among college students.

When The Period Project conducted a small-scale survey among menstruators at UT Dallas, 97 percent of them said they have had to create makeshift menstrual products out of paper towels, toilet paper, etc., because they did not have access to menstrual products in bathrooms. A lack of access to menstrual products affects the mental and physical health of students. UT Dallas must create equitable restrooms for menstruators and provide free menstrual products.

So far, more than 30 UTD organizations have signed on to support the rally.

University of Texas and Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD already provide free menstrual products in restrooms. Previous attempts to convince UTD’s administration had gone unheard, Thyvelikakath wrote.

“We believe pressure from not only within the UT Dallas community but also the public eye could be very effective at getting the administration’s attention,” she wrote. “We would appreciate any way you or the Dallas Voice can help the Period Project get word out about our initiative.”

At Dallas Voice we love when students stand up and let us know what they need. So we support you.

— David Taffet