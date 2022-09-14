It was in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 20, that Justin Dixon — a gay man who lived in Las Colinas but was visiting the Oak Lawn gayborhood — was shot to death near the intersection of Hall and Reagan streets, just a block off the Cedar Springs Strip.

The community rallied around, with Take Back Oak Lawn going door-to-door in the area looking for anyone who might have seen or heard something that could help find Dixon’s killer. Businesses in the area turned over surveillance videos, as did residents and others, that they thought might hold some clue.

But in spite of all that, Dixon’s killer has yet to be identified.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the murder, Take Back Oak Lawn has planned a vigil for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Legacy of Love Monument, located at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road — just two blocks from where Dixon died.

“Justin’s killer remains at large,” notes the Facebook event page announcing the Justice for Justin Rally. “So this evening we will gather to remember him and renew the calls to bring his killers to justice.”

— Tammye Nash