The coronavirus has migrated most film festivals, from SXSW on, to online status for the duration, but Dallas’ 50-year-old USA Film Festival is returning to live theaters — a little later than usual, for sure… but also making all its offerings free (though reservations are required).

The 50th Annual USAFF will take place June 24–28 at the Angelika Mockingbird Station, and will present classic and new films, features, documentaries and shorts, live action and animated.

The fest will kick off with Free Dinner & a Movie, featuring a box meal from Norma’s Cafe and screenings of one of two legendary comedies: Harold & Maude, pictured, or Airplane!

Space is limited to one-quarter capacity, per the Angelika’s protocols, and guests will be required to wear facemasks.

Learn more about reservations, policies and how to obtain tickets at USAFilmFestival.com.

— Arnold Wayne Jones