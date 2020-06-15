Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who has spent her life fighting for equality, issued the following statement about the 6-3 decision outlawing workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity:

Today, the Supreme Court has declared what our society should acknowledge without reservations — that discrimination by sexual orientation and gender identity should not be tolerated by any means, and most definitely not in the workplace. This long-awaited victory grants the LGBTQ community rightful protections against discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

During this Pride Month, I am proud of the steps that our nation has taken to ensure that justice and equality are achievable, and I am committed to continuing this critical work to dismantle the remaining obstacles disproportionately faced by members of the LGBTQ community, including equitable access to health care services and safe housing.

This is a victory for America.