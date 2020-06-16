Los Rieles bar, 4930 Military Parkway, will launch Operation Healthy Summer Box on Friday, June 19, by giving away more than 1,200 boxes of fresh produce to the community between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Register here to participate. Produce boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and those who register are encouraged to print out their tickets to take with them.

Participants should also make sure to clean out the trunks of their vehicles to make room for the boxes.

For information visit Los Rieles’ Facebook event page.

¡Ahora nos complace anunciar Operation Healthy Summer Box! Este Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020 tendremos más de 1200 cajas de productos frescos para regalar a la comunidad.

Ubicación:

Los Rieles

4930 Military Parkway

Dallas, Texas 75227

Horario: 10am-1pm

Aquí está el enlace para registrarse! Si no pueden registrarse, los voluntarios los registrarán ahi en locacion el Viernes.

https://www.prekindle.com/event/81487–dallas

Primero llegado, primero servido. Le recomendamos que imprima su boleto por favor. Tambien, Por favor asegurese que su cajuela este desocupada.

— Tammye Nash