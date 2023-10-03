CAROLINE SAVOIE | Contributing Writer

CaroSavoWrites@gmail.com

Photos by Adrian Lopez, Courtesy of Unleashed LGBTQ

It’s been years since Dallas entrepreneur Wesley Smoot conjured up the idea for a live LGBTQ business festival, and on Sep. 22, he said, he got to witness that dream come alive.

“It’s hard when you’re so busy planning everything in front of you, you forget how far you’ve come,” Smoot said. “I felt like I needed to prove myself, to show people that this kind of conference is possible.”

The three-day festival, held Sept. 22-24 at Gilley’s Dallas, featured some of the most prominent names in the LGBTQ community, including Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s Queer Eye; Dyllón Burnside and Indya Moore of POSE; Billy Eichner of Bros; former Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims; NASCAR driver Zach Herrin; transgender rights advocate Naomi Green; Daniel Franzese of Mean Girls and at least a dozen other LGBTQ influencers and leaders, including Family Equality CEO Stacey Stevenson.

Smoot said the talent showed up and showed out, and for a first-year live event, he added, it went incredibly smoothly.

Attendees got to hear personal stories from entertainment industry and community leaders, and several were available afterwards to take pictures with those who wanted them. Smoot said the guests and panelists alike were so kind and friendly toward each other. They had interview opportunities with DVtv, OUT Magazine and PrideRadio (iHeart Radio).

Smoot said Porowski signed copies of his cookbooks and let everyone try the elotes he made. Eichner was “more than happy” to take photos with everyone, and Moore brought her mother on stage and thanked her for her influence on Moore’s life.

Smoot said he knew the SAG/AFTRA strike would present a unique challenge for actors and writers on the agenda, as they are prohibited from speaking about any current or past projects for studios pitted against the fight for worker’s rights that started on July 14. But it all worked out.

“We got to make things more personal and intimate with our guests by talking about their experiences more than their projects,” he said. “People got to know the panelists so much better. They hung on every word.”

Smoot said he spoke to people who flew in from all parts of the country; attendees came in from California, New York, Florida, Michigan and more to get down at Gilley’s.

“People came for all different reasons,” Smoot said. “One person I spoke to came to learn how to be a better ally. Other people came for educational or business opportunities.”

He said he’s heard great feedback from attendees, partners, press and panelists who said “I’m coming back next year, even if I’m not on the stage.”

“I love hearing what people got out of it, and the feedback helps me know what to improve for next year,” Smoot said, adding that Unleashed LGBTQ 2024 is already in the works, with fresh ideas and sponsorship opportunities.

“We really want to have more events on The Strip,” Smoot said. “I want to incorporate more performances by partnering with local businesses and drag queens in the future.”

A few people who were out clubbing on The Strip posted on social media regarding the number of celebrities out on Cedar Spring Road. “I love knowing we had that impact, because it reminds me of my own experience on Sixth Street during SXSW. I want to build on that next year by holding events right on The Strip,” Smoot said.

There’s another aspect of local artistry Smoot said he wants to see more of at the next festival: “I’m hoping to get more local filmmakers with projects available for screening,” he said. “We love getting people from all over the country, but there are so many Dallas filmmakers who have projects to share.”

Smoot said he woke up on the Monday after the weekend-long event expecting to be exhausted. Instead, he said, he woke up completely energized, on a high from the weekend.

“People asked me why I’m holding a gay business festival in Texas, and I always said ‘Why the hell wouldn’t I hold it in Texas?’” Smoot laughed. “If I bring this to New York or California, we’re preaching to the choir. What’s the point? We’re standing our ground here.”