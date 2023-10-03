The Dallas Police Department is holding a toiletry drive to show its support in the fight to end domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

DPD asked for donations of unused toiletries — toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, tissues. Bring items to any Dallas Police substation or the Domestic Violence Unit HQ, third floor, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd. Items collected will be donated to our local shelters.

One in four women will experience domestic violence during her lifetime. DPD says, “Our local shelters assist the department in providing emergency housing and essential items to our domestic violence victims.”

— David Taffet