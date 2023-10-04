UPDATE: Indications are that Dallas Eagle will be opening soon in the space at 525 S. Riverfront that had been occupied by now-closed The View. The home page of the website for Dallas Eagle, which has been closed since the pandemic, indicates big news coming by the end of the week, and an interior page on the website, under contact information, lists the 525 S. Riverfront address. [UPDATED INFO: Information on the Dallas Eagle website listing the address as 525 S. Riverfront has been removed from the site, so the address may not be accurate.]

Additionally, a Facebook post by Dallas real estate agent Blaine Soileau includes a Dallas Eagle logo over the words “Opening Soon.” “This is official,” the post notes. “More details dropping Friday.”

ORIGINAL POST: The View, which opened in January this year, has closed, according to a source for Dallas Voice. We are told that the bar — located at 525 S. Riverfront in the Design District with a view of the downtown Dallas skyline — has been and that the space will re-open sometime soon under new ownership and with a new name.

Stay tuned for more details as information becomes available.

— From Staff Reports