I am here to admit that — deep breath — I am a Rocky Horror Show virgin. I never attended the late night screenings at the old Inwood Theater thus never partaking in the immersive revelry of the crowds. I watched the movie once — on video — at home. Yeah, that. But tbh, I just wasn’t ever interested in the show despite its cult classic status and pop culture mainstay even with my own preferences for all things camp.

Pretty sure Dallas Theater Center changed all that with its gloriously raucous production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. The musical has been in previews since Sept. 23, but last Thursday night’s opening was an ostentatious experience of rock, soul, queer, trans, camp, and irreverence with monumental talent on the Kalita Humphreys stage.

DTC and director Blake Hackler set the stage even before the show started as the band jammed away offstage as intro music and the crowded house filled the seats amid colorful lights. Many had their prop packets in hand and donned outlandish costumes ready for the show’s interactive experience. The audience was looking for the Rocky Horror experience — and received it they did.

The show started with the Narrator (David Lugo) atop the stage on dual screens — a smart device used by the show that gave it an added perspective. Lugo was phenomenal in this role throughout the show with not only his popup appearances with the other characters, but in his exchanges with the audience. He was quick-witted and devil-tongued with the audience’s shout outs and even with topical commentary that garnered roars and applause.

Christina Austin Lopez and Noah Randall played the unwitting couple of Janet and Brad who stumble onto the creepy ooky castle with a motley crew led by Riff Raff (Alex Organ). Lopez and Randall tapped into all the throwback naivete of 50s films with just right innuendo and physicality. Their energies were matched with just over-the-top character voices and melodramatic gestures that were entertaining to watch. Organ was audacious as Riff Raff giving punk rock vibes with his own brand of creepy. Rachel Nicole Poole as Riff’s sister/lover Magenta, showed off her edgy side this time with sharp flair.

Zachary Willis went full throttle as Colombia, the former lover and perpetual Frank-N-Furter groupie. His performance was aggressively flamboyant and a refreshing turn for the capable actor as I’ve only seen him in more dramatic understated performances on the DTC stage. As Frank-N-Furter’s creation Rocky, the muscled-up Alex Heika posed and flexed his way through the show but didn’t rely on body-ody-ody. He had impressive singing chops and a sexy, charming physicality to his humor.

And then there was Frank-N-Furter. There are a handful of actors in DFW who know how to work an entrance and Lee Walter didn’t disappoint. Her introduction into the show was a mo-ment. Then she delivered her own take on the character giving the iconic mad scientist a fresh modern sass. With all that was going on, Walter really commanded attention while spending the majority of her time onstage. A hefty feat to do while also never stealing the spotlight from other actors. Her improvised humor during the audience participation was fast and funny.

But let’s not forget Liz Mikel’s entrance from the audience as motorcycle dude Eddie and then later as Dr. Scott. There was a slight key mismatch in her first tune between voice and band but she served it with rebellious spirit. As the doctor, she was eye-catching even as she was confined to an electric wheelchair. But one will never forget her singing into and later spanked around the face with a bright pink dildo. Just another day at work.

So many components though made this show a feast for eyes and ears. Kwinton Gray led a dynamic band of players who also served as part of the Phantoms crew onstage. The set by Natalie Rose-Mabry and team was an incredible construct centered by the lighted spiral staircase. Ari Fulton crafted detailed, individual looks for the large cast that never felt too derivative from the original film but certainly hearkened to the show’s legacy. Lighting and sound by Amanda West and Brian McDonald added to the schlocky vibes.

What was most memorable was the sheer queerness of Rocky Horror. It’s never been a story that didn’t express that, but here, DTC and Hackler crafted an ultra-queer experience through casting, characters and culture that throws in leather, dom/sub, drag and all the genders. Fans of all orientations will dive right in, but the queer bacchanal that was The Rocky Horror Show sure was certainly unforgettable.

The Rocky Horror Show runs through Oct. 29 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

–Rich Lopez