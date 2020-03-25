United Way has joined several North Texas foundations to create North Texas Cares, a funder collaborative that will provide support for organizations that work with people and communities most negatively affected by COVID-19.

Nonprofit organizations that provide critical services to mitigate the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the community may apply at NorthTexasCares.org. This includes agencies who support individuals and families via food and/or healthcare; support for lost wages and/or housing costs; services for vulnerable populations such as seniors and/or those experiencing homelessness; as well as support for academic learning and distance learning for low-income, low-access students while schools are closed.

Participating foundations and United Ways are working collaboratively to accept emergency funding requests via NorthTexasCares.org, using a shared online application in order to simplify and streamline the process for nonprofits seeking emergency funds.

The collaborative funders as of March 23 include: The Catholic Foundation, Celanese Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, The Hoblitzelle Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, The Meadows Foundation, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, North Texas Community Foundation, The Mike & Mary Terry Foundation, Toyota Motors North America, United Way of Denton County, United Way of Grayson County, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, United Way of Tarrant County, and United Way of West Ellis County.

In order to be eligible for funding, organizations must be a 501c3 organization that provides services that address immediate or long-term relief efforts in support of COVID-19 response in the North Texas area. Requests for funding from nonprofits need to focus either on first responders and/or support for vulnerable populations examples could include seniors, children, homeless, low-income displaced workers, first responders, medical professionals, and those without other resources).

Funders and United Ways interested in joining the North Texas Cares collaborative or nonprofits with questions should contact Wende Burton at grants@cftexas.org or Ashley Brundage at uwmdcommunityimpact@unitedwaydallas.org.

— Tammye Nash