The city of Dallas and Dallas County, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, have issued regulations requiring all restaurants to suspend dine-in options. But many of your favorites are now offering take-out and delivery, often with curbside service.

Arnold Wayne Jones posted this list of such options earlier today. Now here are more.

(Also remember that you can help local restaurants by buying their gift cards to use now or later. Maybe buy a to-go meal for now and a gift card for when everything is back up and running normal.)

Taqueria Ventana restaurants on Cedar Springs and in Addison are now both open for take-out and curbside service, to allow customers to get their food without having to go into the restaurant. Both locations are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and “can stay open later if needed,” according to a spokesperson.

The gayborhood location is located at 3847 Cedar Springs Road. For you northeners, the Addison location 4180 Belt Line Road.

In other news from Local Favorite Restaurants, “for the safety of our guests and employees,” Tulum, at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave., is closed until further notice. Follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest news from Tulum.

Several El Fenix restaurants, however, are now offering the $5.99 Enchilada Wednesday special all day, every day, for a limited time. It is available for curbside service and kids eat free for takeout.

More take-out and delivery options

Offering Curbside Services

Fireside Pies will be offering curbside services for all to-go and pickup orders. Call your Fireside Pies location upon arrival to provide the make and model of your car as well as the name the order is under.

Delivery Offers

UP Inspired Kitchen: Through April 30, guests can receive $5 off delivery orders of $15 or more with code LIVEUP when they order through the UP Inspired Kitchen app (available on iOS & Android) or online.

Original ChopShop: Guests can get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code CHOPCARES.

To-Go Offers

Original ChopShop will take $5 off all to-go orders placed online or over the phone.

will take $5 off all to-go orders placed online or over the phone. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: All third party delivery orders will receive a free cookie.

All third party delivery orders will receive a free cookie. When using WAITR/Bite Squad : Free Delivery for all orders over $30 for the next 30 days with the code WALKONS. This start date is intended to go live March 17 and extend 30 days thereafter.

: Free Delivery for all orders over $30 for the next 30 days with the code WALKONS. This start date is intended to go live March 17 and extend 30 days thereafter. When using DoorDash: New guests get free delivery on first order. Deal is applied automatically. Existing DoorDash users can get 99-cent delivery. Deal is applied automatically.

New guests get free delivery on first order. Deal is applied automatically. Existing DoorDash users can get 99-cent delivery. Deal is applied automatically. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is introducing a special three-course menu available for to-go. The steakhouse has curated a prix-fixe menu including a salad, entrée and dessert for $45 per person; or a two-course lunch selection including a salad and a lunch portion entrée or a lunch portion entrée and dessert for $29. For dine-out orders, guests should call the nearest location to place an order for pickup or curbside delivery. On Fridays, guests can order Perry’s Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch special — a lunch-cut portion served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for $16 — for pickup on Fridays only from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is now available Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online Ordering