“Not going to sugarcoat it — we are in trouble,” writes one local restaurateur. “Just like every effort to stay home helps flatten the virus curve, every to-go oder… helps flatten the failure curve.”

It’s not just the eateries who are concerned. With restaurants essentially shuttered until the COVID-19 epidemic is contained, folks without cooking skills (or the energy to make meals) may think starvation is on the way. But many restaurants continue to operate on a pick-up and delivery-only basis (often through services like UberEats).

Below is just a sampling of some of those restaurants to help get you (and them) through the crisis. Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments:

Pecan Lodge catering facility is delivering family-sized portions, a la carte and sides starting Wednesday. PecanLodge.com.

Zalat on Fitzhugh. Pizza. Order here.

Asian Mint, multiple locations. Free delivery on order $25 or more; beer, wine and sake can also be delivered. Order here for Oak Lawn location.

Malibu Poke on Oak Lawn delivers fresh seafood dishes for pick-up. 469-250-7074.

TJ’s Seafood Market on Oak Lawn. Entire menu available to go, either hot and ready to eat or heat-at-home family meals. Order here.

Knife on Mockingbird offers a limited steakhouse menu from 5–10 p.m. for takeout. 214-443-9339.

El Fenix, multiple locations. Enchilada dinner for for $36, kids eat free with adult meal purchase, and free delivery from UberEats when you spend $30.

Taqueria la Ventana on Cedar Springs. Free UberEats delivery and save $8 when you spend $30 from the taco shop.

La Duni. From baked goods to meals, the menu is available for take-out and delivery. LaDuniHub.com.

Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ on Inwood. Offering smoked meats. 214-350-2649.

Ten50 BBQ on 75 in Richardson. Curbside pick-up of barbecue. 855-783-1050.

— Arnold Wayne Jones