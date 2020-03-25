Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the following explanation of his Stay Home Stay Safe order.

What can I do?

• Perform tasks essential to your health and safety, or to the health and safety of your family or household members (for example, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies need to work from home).

• Obtain necessary services or supplies for yourself and your family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences).

• Go to work at an Essential Business (as defined in the Order) or work from home at a non-essential business.

• Care for a family member or pet in another household.

• Engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements of six feet (for example, walking, biking, hiking, or running).

• Move to another residence either in or outside Dallas County.

What is still open?

• Government Services: police stations; fire stations; hospitals/clinics and healthcare operations; jails; courts; garbage/sanitation; transportation including DART; and utilities (water, power and gas).

• Healthcare Facilities: hospitals; clinics; dentists; chiropractor offices; optometry offices; pharmacies; healthcare suppliers; mental health providers; substance abuse service providers; blood banks; and any other healthcare facility.

• Food: Grocery stores; farmers markets; food banks; convenience stores; gas stations; and take-out, drive-through, and delivery restaurants.

• Schools: Public and private educational institutions, only for the purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions.

• Maintenance Services: Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, cleaning services, and others who provide services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and essential businesses.

• Animal Services: veterinary care; pet food and supply stores; grooming if necessary for the health of the animal; pet daycare, but only for employees of essential businesses.

• Financial Institutions: Depository lenders, such as banks and credit unions can operate. Non-depository lenders, such as payday lenders, must close. Payroll services can also continue to operate.

• Other Essential Facilities: Laundromats/laundry services; gas stations; hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities.

• Cemeteries and funeral services.

• Churches can conduct services via teleconference.

What about childcare?

• Only for employees of essential businesses who are exempted from the Order.

• Must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer each day.

• No interchanging of groups of children.

• More than one group is at a facility, then each group must be in a separate room (no mixing of groups).

• Each provider must stay with only one group and not change.

Can I use ride share or on-demand service or a taxi?

• Yes, but only for essential travel.

• Do your best to take social distancing precautions: cover your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze, use hand sanitizer, and wash your hands before and after rides, etc.

Can I move?

Yes, moving is allowed but is generally discouraged.

How do I prove that I am allowed to be outside?

At this time there is no requirement of proof that you are allowed to be outside your residence because the order presumes that citizens will adhere to their civic duty and follow the order for the greater good of the community.