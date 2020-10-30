Undermain Theatre established the Katherine Owens-Undermain Fund for New Works in memory of its founder who led the theater for 36 years. In honor of her birthday, her husband announced the inaugural commission from this fund to playwright Lenora Champagne.

This $10,000 commission allows Champagne to develop her new play, Feeding on Light. This play is an exploration of the life and influence of French philosopher Simone Weil and is based on the playwright’s personal relationship and discussions with Katherine, to whom it is dedicated.

Undermain also announced this week the debut of Katherine Owens: Wabi-Sabi Rodeo, a compilation of her experimental films, videos and photographs, set to her husband’s original score. This special look into Katherine’s life and work will be streaming for free on Undermain’s Vimeo platform now through Nov. 1.

— David Taffet