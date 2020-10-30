Tomorrow is Halloween, but we are getting the haunting started early with the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. of “Ghoul’s Night Out,” a virtual Halloween party produced by Dallas Voice and hosted by Jenna Skyy. The party — featuring a stellar line-up of local performers — as well as appearances by Peaches Christ and Willam — streams at 8 p.m. here on DallasVoice.com, on the Dallas Voice YouTube Channel, on Vimeo and on the Dallas Voice Facebook page.

Presenting sponsor is Bud Light Seltzer. Sponsors are Prism Health North Texas, AIDS Outreach Center and Stoli. Featured performers are Raquel Blake, Bleach, Moltyn Decadence, Gloria Devine, Jada Pinkett Fox, May May Graves, Porter Bella Graves, Layla LaRue and Dee Ranged.

Special thanks go to Dallas Voice’s own Chad Mantooth for the concept and to Israel Luna for helping make it a reality, and special thanks also go to our media partner, Fort Worth Weekly!

Don’t miss the fun!

— Tammye Nash