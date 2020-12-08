The Turtle Creek Chorale won’t be able to stage its famous holiday concert this year, due, of course, to the ongoing ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. But not even a pandemic can keep the TCC silent!

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, Turtle Creek Chorale will release a virtual holiday concert — “Holidays Unmuted” on the TCC Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The will be a free presentation.

The concert, “whose title is a reference to the mute function on Zoom and its many misuses,” will certainly be different from the in-person holiday shows the chorale has held each of the last 41 years. But this virtual event will feature all the cheeky humor, upbeat tone and excellent music that have always been hallmarks of the TCC holiday programs.

Local actor B.J. Cleveland will host the show as Liza Minelli, the format will be a throwback to TV holiday specials from the 1960s. You can expect all the traditional elements of a TCC holiday show, but be ready for a few surprises, too. And as they have for decades, chorale members will honor those members they have lost, and they will close the show with a performance of “Silent Night” in sign language.

— Tammye Nash