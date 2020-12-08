NMAC’s 2021 Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit will be held online on March 30-31 next year, and registration and abstract submission for workshops are now open on the summit website here. https://www.biomedicalhivsummit.org/.

“While we were hoping to hold the 2021 Summit in person, we came to the conclusion that March is simply too soon in COVID-19 vaccine distribution for anyone to feel safe traveling or meeting in person,” NMAC Executive Director Paul Kawata said. “Based on our success with USCHA 2020 online, we are looking forward to another great summit, even in a virtual space.”

NMAC Director of Conferences Tara Barnes-Darby added, “Abstract submission is now open on the summit website, along with registration. We want to have a wide variety of engaging and informative workshop topics for the summit.”

The deadline to submit an abstract through the website is 7 p.m. CST on Jan. 22.

— Tammye Nash