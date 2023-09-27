Turtle Creek Chorale this week announced the date for Rhapsody 2024, saying the gala event will be held Saturday, April 13, in the Dallas Ballroom at the OMNI Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. in Downtown Dallas.

Noting that past headliners have been Broadway legends Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald and Patti LuPone, TCC officials told fans to watch for the announcement of the 2024 headliner in the months to come.

The event, they stressed, is “No speeches. No awards. All entertainment. … Stay tuned and save this date on your calendar.”

— Tammye Nash