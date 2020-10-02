White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has just released a statement saying that President Trump will be “working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed [hospital] for the next few days.”

The statement from McEnany reads:

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

— Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany