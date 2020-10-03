UPDATE: In addition to the six people listed below who all tested positive after attending a SCOTUS nomination event in the Rose Garden last week, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Trump’s re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien also announced today (Friday, Oct. 2) that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

ORIGINAL POST: Kellyanne Conway, who resigned her position as a counselor to President Donald Trump at the end of August to spend more time with her family, announced today that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway, according to CNN, is the sixth person to test positive for the novel coronavirus after attending the Rose Garden event last week at which Trump announced he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left on the U.S. Supreme Court with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The those who have tested positive so far, in addition to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, are presidential aide Hope Hicks, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins.

Conway said via Twitter that she has only mild symptoms that include a light cough and has begin “a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.”

Also according to CNN, although many of the guests arrived at the Rose Garden event wearing masks, very few kept them on as the event got underway. CNN reports, “Some of the Trump administration’s top health officials, as well as other attendees, were seen not wearing masks or social distancing at the highest-profile event at the White House since the Republican National Convention in August. Seats for guests in the White House Rose Garden also did not appear spaced apart the recommended six feet.”

— Tammye Nash