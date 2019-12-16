RafiQ Salleh-Flowers repaired the transgender mural at 4000 Cedar Springs Road on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Although the mural is preserved with a finish, Jerome Larez with Artitude said the remover didn’t take off the graffiti. Salleh-Flowers was able to repaint the damaged faces and restore the mural to its original appearance.

The graffiti consisted of mustaches drawn on the two women. Although assumed to be anti-trans hate, the graffiti was a signature that the same person has painted on other murals around Dallas. So, in this case, he may have only inadvertently committed a hate crime.

The mural is the largest in the world dedicated to the transgender community.

— David Taffet