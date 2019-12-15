The Creating Change Conference, which will be held in Dallas from Jan. 15-19, is committed to radical accessibility. Everyone benefits when everyone participates fully and equitably in every aspect of the conference. When you register online for Creating Change, you can request:

ASL interpretation

Spanish translation

Programs in large print

Electric scooters and wheelchairs

Assisted Listening Devices

Magnifiers, readers, and step stools

There will be a staffed Accessibility Table set up near registration, where attendees can ask questions, meet up with an interpreter, and pick up the items listed above.

There will also be an ASL “Hub” where our team of ASL interpreters meet and plan their day. Last year we had over 40 ASL interpreters.

There will also be a People with Disabilities Hospitality Suite where those who need and want to have an opportunity to regroup and relax.

— David Taffet