UPDATE:

Jerome Larez of Artitude sent this message: “We will start cleaning the mural by Wednesday when the graffiti cleaner arrives.”

ORIGINAL POST:

The transgender mural that was painted last spring on the wall of 4000 Cedar Springs Road has been vandalized. The graffiti was discovered on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the afternoon.

Jerome Larez from Artitude was going to see if he could remove the graffiti without damaging the mural.

The transgender mural was painted by New York artist Brian Kenney and honors Marsha P. Johnson, who is credited with starting the Stonewall uprising and is dedicated to the transgender community. It’s the largest mural in the world honoring the transgender community in the world.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM ARTITUDE: