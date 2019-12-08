Creating Change has opened with a Racial Justice Institute for 32 years as part of its conference coming to Dallas Jan. 15-19. The Institute expects more than 700 attendees this year and promises to be amazing.

This year’s Racial Justice Institute delivers queerness, blackness and a deluxe imagination experience — liberation possibilities in every breath, in any breakout session, or with the turn of a sentence.

In an invitation to participate, the National LGBTQ Task Force wrote, “We are resisting with our brilliance and our truth. Join us for regional meet ups, an extraordinary plenary by Alexis Pauline Gumbs, heartfelt poetry by Timothy DuWhite, and a series of afternoon breakout sessions on topics like: Talking to Kids about Race, Respectfully United — Allyship Without Tokenization, Beyond D&I: Organizing for Racial Equity, The Metamorphosis of White Men: Ending our Legacy and Creating a New Story.”

The Racial Justice Institute takes place on Wednesday Jan. 15 at the host hotel Sheraton Dallas.

— David Taffet