The 202 Dallas Pride is slated for June 6-7 in Fair Park, with the Miller Light Music Festival on Saturday, June 6, and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 7 — so the time to start planning your parade entry is now!

Pride officials announced today (Monday, Dec. 9), that registration for both the festival and the parade will go live at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

For help in planning your 2020 Dallas Pride budget, you can check out the prices at the parade page here and the festival page here. And if you are interested in being a Dallas Pride 2020 sponsor, you can get the information on sponsorships here.

For more information in general, visit DallasPride.org.