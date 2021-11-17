Trans Awareness Week is marked Nov. 13-19 — the week before the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 — and to finish up the week, local advocacy groups House of Rebirth, Special K Productions and Prism Health North Texas are partnering with Pride Vodka, Arttitude and Gender Brave to host a Trans Awareness Week Happy Hour on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Roy G’s, 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

Roy G’s and Pride Vodka have dreamed up a specialty cocktail in honor of the event, which welcomes transgender and nonbinary Dallasites to come mingle and celebrate each other.

Happy hour specials include $3 well cocktails, $5 Pride Vodka specialty cocktail, $1 burgers and $8 pickle-brined chicken finger tenders with hand-cut fries.

— Tammye Nash