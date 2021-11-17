UPDATE:

Rainbow StoryTime has been moved to a new location.

The new time and location are Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at Armadillo Brewing Company, 221 S. Bell Ave., Denton.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Denton Public Library canceled Rainbow StoryTime that had been planned for Transgender Day of Remembrance “due to safety concerns for staff and patrons.” According to a press release, inaccurate information about the event and its content had spread.

“We have received a number of disrespectful and hostile complaints based on this inaccurate information and, unfortunately, a number of these have caused us to have concern for the safety of event participants as well as city staff,” the library said in its statement.

Because the library couldn’t assure the safety of the public, the event had to be canceled.

The word transgender as not being used, but books that were chosen were about being free to be who you are. Unlike in Dallas, drag queens were not reading to the children, librarians were.

But because ideas are dangerous, some members of the community decided to stop trained librarians from reading to children. With death threats.

— David Taffet