The board of directors of Texas Pride Impact Funds announced the organization’s 2021 Grants Program today (Monday, March 15) for Texas-based non-profits that provide support and services to the state’s LGBTQ+ community.

These grants, directors said, allow TPIF to help eligible organizations “whose work — whether current, new or joint projects — is consistent” with TPIF’s mission of “securing the future for LGBTQ Texans by inspiring giving and investment and expanding opportunities to enrich our communities.”

This is TPIF’s fourth annual grants program, and board members said they are putting lessons they learned last year “in responding to the complex effects of COVID-19 on community nonprofits facing economic hardship compounded by racism and transgender discrimination” to very good use. Applicants this year will find a simplified application process online, and funding is being prioritized for rural outreach and social justice initiatives where the greatest gaps in services and support have been found.

“The goal of TPIF’s Grant Program is to invest in community-building efforts with an eye toward supporting BIPOC-led organizations and other nonprofits addressing persistent issues in healthcare, mental health, economic security, seniors and LGBTQIA youth, while advancing systemic change on issues of racial injustice,” said Board Vice President Judy Sherman. “The health and future of the LGBTQ+ community in Texas is in the hands of non-profit partners who do so much with so little. Very few public foundations in Texas will fund LGBTQ+ nonprofits and programs, therefore, our ability to lift up this vital work is more important than ever.”

Organizations have until May 31 to apply. Site visits, whether virtual or in-person, to grant finalists will be conducted late summer, and TPIF’s Grant Action Group, comprised of board members and community volunteers, will submit their recommendations to the TPIF board for final selection.

Grants will be awarded in late September 2021.

This year’s Grant Program and criteria can be viewed here.

Listings of last year’s 42 grant awards can be found here.

— Tammye Nash