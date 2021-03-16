North Texas Performing Arts in Plano will be accepting video auditions until 5 p.m. April 9 for high school students in grades 9-12 for an summer production of The Laramie Project.

Those auditioning should prepare and memorize a one-minute monologue and a one-minute musical theater song. Visit the NTPA website here for more information on where and how to submit audition videos and to complete the audition form.

Rehearsals will be from 6-9:30 p.m. each Monday beginning April 19. The first rehearsal/parent meeting and full cast/large call rehearsals will be held online. Special arrangements for online access to other rehearsals will be made online as needed.

Jason Villarreal, resident director with NTPA, is directing this show. Performances will be July 15-18 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Starcatchers Theatre.

The Laramie Project is the 2000 play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The play draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the theater company with inhabitants of the town, company members’ own journal entries, and published news reports.

— Tammye Nash