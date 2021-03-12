VisitDallas, the nonprofit that promotes Big D as a tourism and convention destination as well as the prime location for companies looking to relocate, has long been a big supporter of the city’s LGBTQ community. (VisitDallas also partners with Dallas Voice i producing our annual LGBTQ visitors and relocation guide, Out North Texas.)

This week, VisitDallas’ (relatively new) president and CEO, Craig Davis, announced the debut of his agency’s newly-revamped video promoting the Dallas LGBTQ community. Check it out below, and watch for some familiar faces!

— Tammye Nash