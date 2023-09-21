Texas Pride Impact Funds announced grants totaling $215,000 to be distributed among 39 organizations across Texas. That’s a 23 percent increase in funding over last year.

Eight of the organizations are first-time grantees. A total of 63 organization across the state applied for funding. Recipients represent all regions of Texas and range from LGBTQ community centers to arts-based organizations, groups serving youth to those serving older adults and organizations providing resources to transgender and gender-diverse communities.

The recipients are:

Abilene Pride Alliance Abilene $6,000

Abounding Prosperity, Inc Dallas $3,000

AIDS Services of Dallas Dallas $3,000

Alphabet Army Tyler $10,000

Austin Rainbow Theatre Austin $4,500

Borderland Rainbow Center El Paso $7,000

Coalition for Aging LGBT North Texas $6,000

Coastal Bend Pride Center Corpus Christi $6,000

Dallas Hope Charities Dallas $3,000

Dune’s LGBT Foundation Fort Worth $6,000

Eagle Pass SAFE Eagle Pass $7,000

East Lubbock Art House Lubbock $4,500

Elevate North Texas Youth Shelter North Texas $6,000

Fiesta Youth San Antonio $4,500

Freedom Church Houston Houston $3,000

GENtex Rio Grande Valley $7,000

LubbockPRIDE Lubbock $8,000

Lyfe Journey Unfolding Aubrey $3,000

Montrose Grace Place Houston $4,500

Out in West Texas Odessa $7,000

Pride Center San Antonio San Antonio $4,500

Pride Center West Texas Odessa $8,000

Pride Community Center College Station $7,000

Pride Frisco Frisco $6,000

Queertopia Austin $4,500

Save Our Sisters United Houston $6,000

Smile Big Texas Amarillo $7,000

South Texas Equality Project Rio Grande Valley $10,000

Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT) Statewide $6,000

The Hardheaded Foundation Dallas $3,000

The Lazarus House: a center for Wellness Houston $3,000

The Mahogany Project Houston $4,500

The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. Houston $6,000

The Wright Cause Urban Youth Conservation Dallas $6,000

Thrive Youth Center San Antonio $3,000

Tierrita Grande San Antonio $4,500

Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas Houston & statewide $8,000

Transgender Education Network of Texas Austin $6,000

Village Unlimited DFW $3,000

— David Taffet