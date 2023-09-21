Texas Pride Impact Funds announced grants totaling $215,000 to be distributed among 39 organizations across Texas. That’s a 23 percent increase in funding over last year.
Eight of the organizations are first-time grantees. A total of 63 organization across the state applied for funding. Recipients represent all regions of Texas and range from LGBTQ community centers to arts-based organizations, groups serving youth to those serving older adults and organizations providing resources to transgender and gender-diverse communities.
The recipients are:
Abilene Pride Alliance Abilene $6,000
Abounding Prosperity, Inc Dallas $3,000
AIDS Services of Dallas Dallas $3,000
Alphabet Army Tyler $10,000
Austin Rainbow Theatre Austin $4,500
Borderland Rainbow Center El Paso $7,000
Coalition for Aging LGBT North Texas $6,000
Coastal Bend Pride Center Corpus Christi $6,000
Dallas Hope Charities Dallas $3,000
Dune’s LGBT Foundation Fort Worth $6,000
Eagle Pass SAFE Eagle Pass $7,000
East Lubbock Art House Lubbock $4,500
Elevate North Texas Youth Shelter North Texas $6,000
Fiesta Youth San Antonio $4,500
Freedom Church Houston Houston $3,000
GENtex Rio Grande Valley $7,000
LubbockPRIDE Lubbock $8,000
Lyfe Journey Unfolding Aubrey $3,000
Montrose Grace Place Houston $4,500
Out in West Texas Odessa $7,000
Pride Center San Antonio San Antonio $4,500
Pride Center West Texas Odessa $8,000
Pride Community Center College Station $7,000
Pride Frisco Frisco $6,000
Queertopia Austin $4,500
Save Our Sisters United Houston $6,000
Smile Big Texas Amarillo $7,000
South Texas Equality Project Rio Grande Valley $10,000
Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT) Statewide $6,000
The Hardheaded Foundation Dallas $3,000
The Lazarus House: a center for Wellness Houston $3,000
The Mahogany Project Houston $4,500
The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. Houston $6,000
The Wright Cause Urban Youth Conservation Dallas $6,000
Thrive Youth Center San Antonio $3,000
Tierrita Grande San Antonio $4,500
Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas Houston & statewide $8,000
Transgender Education Network of Texas Austin $6,000
Village Unlimited DFW $3,000
— David Taffet