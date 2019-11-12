Texas Pride Impact Funds (TPIF) foundation today (Tuesday, Nov. 12) announced 17 grant recipients across Texas receiving a total of $120,000 for LGBTQ programs and services.

After six years of planning. The foundation’s mission is informed by the organization’s landmark 2017 IMPACT! Texas needs assessment, according to TPIF President Ron Guillard. This is TPIF’s second year of grants, and they support a variety of community projects aligned with TPIF’s funding priorities: education, healthcare, social support, seniors and youth.

Intersectional projects and programs that address rural communities, communities of color and transgender persons were given additional consideration, as these LGBTQ communities are known to have the greatest gaps in services and support, Guillard said.

This year’s recipients are organizations in smaller cities around the state — including Corpus Christi, Eagle Pass and Lubbock — as well as organizations serving multi-county regions in the urban centers of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Guillard said that studies support TPIF’s formation and grant recipient selection.

“Nationwide research conducted by Funders for LGBTQ Issues compared the five most populous states per capita funding to LGBTQ non-profits from corporate, public and family foundations,” he said. “Findings show Texas funding significantly lags behind New York, California, Illinois and Florida, by up to 440 percent.

“The gross imbalance here is that Texas is home to nearly 10 percent of the [country’s] LGBTQ population,” he continued. “It is TPIF’s earnest mission to help local organizations, because we see them doing critical work serving the needs of the large LGBTQ communities of Texas in a scarce environment.”

This year’s TPIF grants range in value from $3,500 to $10,000, with many focusing on healthcare capacity building, LGBTQ youth populations and organizations targeting issues facing transgender Texans.

Guillard said, “We are proud to be able to again support a great slate of organizations meeting today’s needs for LGBTQ Texans young and old. We continue to strive to meet today’s needs, as we become lasting stewards to address the needs of tomorrow.”

To date, donors have made over $3,900,000 in gifts and legacy commitments to Texas Pride Impact Funds.

The 17 grant recipients

TPIF operates as an LGBTQ community foundation and serves as a catalyst for LGBTQ organizations and philanthropists in the state by connecting communities of volunteers and donors to improve the lives of the state’s population of more than 930,000 LGBTQ adults and youth.

A “First Hundred Funders” campaign, a multi-year financial commitment, is underway for supporters who believe in the strategic, long-term purpose of TPIF. The Dallas Foundation is the fiscal sponsor of TEXAS PRIDE IMPACT FUNDS. For more information, to donate or volunteer, visit Texas Pride Impact Funds online or email [email protected]