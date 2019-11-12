The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, better known as DIFFA/Dallas, kicks off the holiday season with its 24th annual Holiday Wreath Collection on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Trade Mart at Dallas Market Center from 6-9 p.m.

Dozens of one-of-a-kind wreaths created by local designers will be sold in a silent auction. Among the wreath designers are Aston Martin Dallas, Brian Chaffin, David Andrews, James David Britt, JoJo Herda, Lucky Dog Barkery, Marion Marshall,Alison Walker, Molly DeVoss, Grange Hall, Vintaglio Jewelry, Allan Knight & Associates, IndoChino Made to Measure, Paul Merrill Architects, Ambella Home, Feizy Rugs and Frontgate.

The evening also features desserts provided by Norma’s Café, La Madeline, and Sugar Daddy’s Cakery.

Festive cocktail attire is recommended and the cost to attend is $50.

DIFFA Dallas provides funding to local AIDS organizations, often for projects that other granting organizations won’t cover. It’s one of the oldest AIDS fundraising organizations in the country. Information and tickets at DIFFADallas.org.

— David Taffet