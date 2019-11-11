AIDS Healthcare Foundation and AIN (formerly AIDS Interfaith Network) are partnering to present a free World AIDS Day concert on Friday, Nov. 29, featuring non other than the incomparable Diana Ross. The concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at The Bomb Factory, will also feature R&B singer KeKe Wyatt and singer/actress Teyana Taylor.

Tickets are free but those attending must register onlineat EventBrite here. Remember that tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first come/first served basis.

The Dallas concert is one of numerous free concerts, community events and formal World AIDS Days observations AHF is helping present in 15 states in the U.S. and 43 countries around the world. World AIDS Day is officially observed on Dec,. 1 each year. In Los Angeles on Dec. 1, AHF and Impulse United will present a concert hosted by Emmy Award-winner — and recent Black Tie Dinner honoree — Billy Porter and featuring Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae. The AFF concert in Atlanta on Dec. 5 will feature Deborah Cox, Raheem DaVaughn and KCamp. And on Dec. 7, the AHF concert in Miami will feature India and Amara La Negra.

AHF marks World AIDS Day this year under its “Keep the Promise!” banner, acknowledging progress made in the fight against HIV and AIDS and as a reminder that there were more than 1 million AIDS deaths and as many as 2.3 million new HIV infections over the last year.

AHF is also honoring “Our Champions” at all of its 2019 World AIDS Day events, recognizing “a select group of individuals, both living and dead, who have made a profound impact in the decades-long fight against HIV/AIDS.” In addition to local community advocates, these champions include Princess Diana, Connie Norman, Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Kramer, Pedro Zamora and others.