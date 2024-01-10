Dallas LGBTQ business owners and faith groups have organized a town hall to address on-going security and safety concerns following recent incidents in which Nazi groups and other far-right anti-LGBTQ groups have held protests and rallies targeting local LGBTQ places of worship, bars and brunch, according to spokesman Mike Hendrix.

The town hall is set for Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

“This LGBTQ+ Town Hall is a chance for the Dallas queer community to be heard,” Hendrix said, adding, “The only way our Dallas queer community can feel safe at our venues and bars and in the Gayborhood is for the community to come together with our elected officials to create solutions that lead to a safer LGBTQ community.”

Among those speaking at the event will be state Rep. Rafael Anchia. Dallas City Council members Chad West, Paula Blackmon, Omar Narvaez and Jesse Moreno have also been invited to participate, as have Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas Fire and Rescue Chief Dominique Artis.

Hendrix said everyone is encouraged to attend, and that there will be time set aside for comments and question from the audience.

— Tammye Nash