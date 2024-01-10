The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a final rule replacing much of a Trump-era rule that allowed any health care worker — including doctors, nurses, EMTs, administrators, janitors, and clerical staff — to withhold medical treatment, information and services from patients because of the worker’s personal religious or moral beliefs, according to Lambda Legal.

While the earlier rule, which Lambda Legal labeled as discriminatory and dangerous, has been blocked by court orders for more than five years, it has loomed over both responsible health care providers and potentially vulnerable patients, representing the very real threat of blockages of medical care delivery when patients are most in need.

The new rule maintains equal treatment of patients by doctors, nurses, EMTs and others. Health care workers may not withhold treatment because of personal beliefs about a patient’s gender identity or sexual orientation, for example.

— David Taffet