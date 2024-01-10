French President Emmanuel Macron has named Gabriel Attal, a gay man, as his new prime minister.

Attal was first elected to the National Assembly in 2017 and was serving as a minister in Macron’s government and polls showed him to be the most popular person in the administration. As education minister, he ran a campaign to end bullying in schools.

Attal replaced Elisabeth Borne, who was extremely unpopular for raising the age of retirement to keep from bankrupting the pension system.

At the age of 34, Attal is the youngest prime minister in French history as well as being the first openly gay person to serve in the position. He’s in a civil partnership with Stephane Sejourne, a member of the European Parliament. Attal’s name has already been floated as a possible candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

