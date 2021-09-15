Mike Nguyen, a 13-year employee at Caven Enterprises and general manager at TMC: The Mining Company, announced in a Facebook post today (Tuesday, Sept. 14), that — effective today — he is “stepping down from my role at TMC … to assume the role of president and CEO” of the company that owns TMC, S4 and The Rose Room, JR.’s Bar & Grill and Sue Ellen’s.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely thank all of you who have supported my team and me throughout the years,” Nguyen wrote on Facebook. “I am excited to navigate this company into the future with you all by my side.”

More announcements regarding Caven’s partnership with developer Mike Ablon and his company, PegasusAblon, are expected soon.

— Tammye Nash