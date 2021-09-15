The national Log Cabin Republicans, based in Washington, D.C., announced this week that former First Lady Melania Trump will be the guest of honor at Log Cabin Republicans & Liberty Education Forum’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala, where she will be presented with the 2021 Spirit of Lincoln Award.

The Spirit of Lincoln Gala will be held in November at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, It is, according to the Log Cabin press release, “an annual tradition to honor those who exemplify a commitment to enhancing personal freedom, encouraging individual responsibility and ensuring equality under the law for all Americans.”

The press release says Melania Trump was selected as recipient because “During and after her time in office, First Lady Melania Trump has proven time and again her leadership on those principles. Her BE BEST initiative focused on those most vulnerable among us — children — by encouraging them to be their best, drawing attention to young Americans’ social and emotional health, issues that LGBT Americans of all stripes empathize with.

“Moreover, in the heat of the presidential election last year, the First Lady passionately reiterated her husband’s commitment to LGBT Americans, supported diversity of thought and made clear that we are welcome members of the Republican Party, a historic moment not just for LGBT conservatives but for the history of the GOP,” the press release continues. “Melania Trump’s acceptance to be the guest of honor at the Spirit of Lincoln Dinner even after she has left the White House only reaffirms her unwavering support for the LGBT community.”

Log Cabin Republicans Managing Director Charles Moran said, “Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic. Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans.”

For more information on the event, SpiritOfLincoln.org.

— Tammye Nash