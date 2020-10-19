We all love our drag queens. And since The Rona closed everything down, we have all been missing our drag queens. A lot.

Now, thanks to TITAS and The AT&T Performing Arts Center, we all have the chance to get a healthy dose of some fine Dallas drag.

Because “not all art is for everyone,” the folks over at TITAS/Dance Unbound have launched a new initiative called TITAS/Unfiltered. Just like TITAS/Dance Unbound, TITAS/Unfiltered is dedicated to great performances, but performances that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. As explained in a press release, “Some might find these works objectionable. There may be nudity, adult language and themes. And there may be drag!” (Hint: There definitely WILL be drag!)

“This new series is dedicated to pushing the envelope and to making sure that you, our audience, have choices as well as a great time,” the statement explains.

And TITAS/Unfiltered kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St., with “TITAS Does Drag: The Rose Room on Tour,” featuring a lineup of some of the very best drag artists around.

With Cassie Nova as emcee and entertainer, the show will feature Blu Valentine, Chanel LaMasters, Fantasha, Jenna Skyy, Kelexis Davenport, Krystal Summers, Layla LaRue and Sasha Andrews.

Tickets are $39 plus fees, and are available here.

Face masks will be required for every person, and all COVID-19 rules will be enforced. Check here to get all the details.

— Tammye Nash